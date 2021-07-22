Tips on picking the right backpack for your children this school year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The start of the school year is just around the corner, but do you have the right backpack for your children? Picking out a backpack for your children may not be as simple as finding the coolest one on the shelf.

“Not only is fit important but also how you load the backpack.”

Keeping in mind that size matters when picking the correct one.

“The width of it is what we are talking about we don’t want it wider than their torso so this would be way to big for probably a kindergarten or first grader,” said Erin Massey – Doctor of Chiropractic.

The proper way of loading the backpack is with the heaviest items at the bottom. Also paying attention to not exceed a weight that may be too heavy for a child to carry.

“Most backpacks need to be somewhere between 10 to 15 percent of their body weight so on average a 50-pound kid is somewhere around five or six pounds,” said Massey.

The bottom of the backpack should never hang more than three or four inches below a child’s waistline. Usage of the straps can also create more comfort as the backpack is being carried.

“As far as the straps these are helpful because they are nice and wide straps, they have some padding on them so they do not dig into the shoulders and again the usage on them will be the biggest thing making sure that the straps stay real tight so that the backpack is held up against their body,” said Massey.

Using an unfit backpack can cause discomfort for the child.

“It can affect their posture it can give them back pain neck pain and pain in the shoulders,” said Massey.

While this is a good rule of thumb for children, it goes for adults as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

