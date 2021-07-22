Advertisement

Tips on picking the right backpack for your children this school year

Backpack Tips
Backpack Tips(Backpack Tips)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The start of the school year is just around the corner, but do you have the right backpack for your children? Picking out a backpack for your children may not be as simple as finding the coolest one on the shelf.

“Not only is fit important but also how you load the backpack.”

Keeping in mind that size matters when picking the correct one.

“The width of it is what we are talking about we don’t want it wider than their torso so this would be way to big for probably a kindergarten or first grader,” said Erin Massey – Doctor of Chiropractic.

The proper way of loading the backpack is with the heaviest items at the bottom. Also paying attention to not exceed a weight that may be too heavy for a child to carry.

“Most backpacks need to be somewhere between 10 to 15 percent of their body weight so on average a 50-pound kid is somewhere around five or six pounds,” said Massey.

The bottom of the backpack should never hang more than three or four inches below a child’s waistline. Usage of the straps can also create more comfort as the backpack is being carried.

“As far as the straps these are helpful because they are nice and wide straps, they have some padding on them so they do not dig into the shoulders and again the usage on them will be the biggest thing making sure that the straps stay real tight so that the backpack is held up against their body,” said Massey.

Using an unfit backpack can cause discomfort for the child.

“It can affect their posture it can give them back pain neck pain and pain in the shoulders,” said Massey.

While this is a good rule of thumb for children, it goes for adults as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Dothan won’t nix Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

WRGX News at 5:30
Dale Medical Center nurses share their journey in the medical field for nurses week.
Dale Medical Center seeing a spike in hospitalized COVID-19 cases
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID