Advertisement

Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics

Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics
Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - A pair of Team USA javelin throwers, training in Alabama, talked to News Leader 9 about competing in Tokyo.

Mississippi State alum Curtis Thompson is heading to his 1st Olympics, hoping to bring back a medal. The New Jersey native has been living and doing explosive strength training in Birmingham.

Also there, two-time Olympian Maggie Malone broke the USA women’s javelin record last weekend, throwing more than 221 feet. She says the javelin takes a balance of strength, flexibility and rhythm. Malone placed 25th at the last Olympics. This time, she wants to stay relaxed and focused on her faith.

“No expectations because the day could be really crazy, things could change because of COVID, you don’t know what to expect, so I just want to go in, do the best I can, give the glory to God,” said Malone.

As both get ready to leave for Tokyo, they say it’s going to take social distancing and mask wearing to help stay COVID-free.

“The Olympics seem like one of the safest places to go since they have so many protocols you have to go through to get into the county and stay there,” said Curtis Thompson.

Go to wtvm.com/podcast to hear more from both Olympic javelin throwers, who joined our Jason Dennis on the latest episode of “Run The Race.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
Aviation Industry Days
Fort Rucker gets glimpse of future in Aviation Industry Days
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19

Latest News

Jashua Kirkland
Jashua Kirkland
County Inn & Suites
WTVY- Dothan hotel closes due to COVID outbreak
Airport Director Daniel Edwards on his first day of work at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal...
New DeFuniak Springs Airport Director takes on rapid growth
National Night Out is a great way to meet community members and meet your local Police Officers.
Enterprise encourages community to come out for national Night Out on August 3
Left to Right: Bob Mills District Treasurer, Tom Mann past District Governor (PDG), Dell...
Harry Bruce McNeal installed as Rotary District 6880 Governor