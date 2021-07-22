Advertisement

Setting Up For A Hot & Humid Weekend

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies will be partly cloudy, turning mostly clear overnight, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will bring a similar setup with scattered showers again possible during the afternoon and highs back in the lower 90s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures again falling to the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances drop toward the weekend with just isolated showers a possibility as moisture won’t be as abundant. High temperatures for the weekend will be reflective of almost seasonal norms, ranging from lower to middle 90s and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits for some areas.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, turning mostly clear. Low near 74. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 91. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74° Winds Light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Dothan won’t nix Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 72221 5 pm
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-22
Isolated showers and storms possible through the day
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-22
System may get charged up off NE Florida
Tropical system may pop-up near Florida