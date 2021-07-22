Advertisement

News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.

