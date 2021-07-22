Advertisement

Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies following dental procedure

By Anna Auld and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - The attorney representing the family of a small child who died during a dentist visit says he plans to file a lawsuit in the case.

Malpractice lawyer Brad Prochaska told KWCH a preliminary report from medical records shows Abiel Zapata had inadequate oxygen during a dental procedure at Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry in Wichita, Kansas earlier this month. The lack of oxygen caused an irregular heart rhythm which led to no pulse.

“You can imagine how a mother and father feel, who thoroughly investigated, trying to make sure their child went to a dental office that knows exactly how to take care of kids. Their son comes out dead. You can imagine how the parents feel,” Prochaska said.

Zapata later died at the hospital.

The three-year-old died following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to understand why.

“Why would someone go get a dental procedure and come out dead?” Prochaska asked. “It’s a shocking result.”

The dentistry released a statement following the child’s death, saying this is the first time the dental practice has experienced a death under these circumstances.

“Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this tragic event may have occurred,” the dentistry said in a statement released by its attorney. “Our practice has never experienced an incident like this, and we had no reason to expect this procedure would be anything other than routine.”

Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this tragic event may have occurred. Our practice has never experienced an incident like this, and we had no reason to expect this procedure would be anything other than routine."(kwch)

Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry said first responders arrived soon after workers called 911 to alert them of the boy’s condition. They attempted CPR to keep Zapata alive until EMS workers arrived.

Prochaska said he expects the lawsuit to be filed in the next couple of weeks.

