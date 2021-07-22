Advertisement

Isolated showers and storms possible through the day

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few sprinkles will be possible throughout the morning time today. This afternoon we will see another chance at some isolated showers and storms, but the coverage will be down compared to what we seen earlier in the week. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s for highs and that will be where we stay over the next seven days. Rain chances remain through the next week but drop slightly as we head into Sunday and Monday of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light W

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Dothan won’t nix Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Entertainment district in downtown Enterprise
Entertainment district a go for downtown Enterprise
Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-22
Zach Hatcher
Rain Chances Gradually Lower Toward The Weekend
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 72121 5 pm
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-21
Afternoon showers and storms