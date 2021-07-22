Isolated showers and storms possible through the day

SYNOPSIS – A few sprinkles will be possible throughout the morning time today. This afternoon we will see another chance at some isolated showers and storms, but the coverage will be down compared to what we seen earlier in the week. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s for highs and that will be where we stay over the next seven days. Rain chances remain through the next week but drop slightly as we head into Sunday and Monday of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light W

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

