Holly Hill student giving back to his community through his own business

One Enterprise City Schools student is making a difference one cup of lemonade at a time.

Jashua Kirkland is a second grader at Holly Hill Elementary School, and he’s helping other kids in his community by running his own business.

“Me and my mom I think we were walking, and I asked her if I could do a lemonade business,” said Jashua Kirkland, 2nd grader at Holly Hill.

But Jashua wasn’t interested in making money for himself.

Instead, he is putting his earnings towards helping other kids in his area.

“He’s going to be giving away backpacks, school supplies, his lemonade,” said Dorothy Jackson, Jashua’s Mother. “We have over 20 sponsors, who’s going to be sponsoring giveaways from shoes, kids’ clothes, haircuts, hairstyles.”

This is the second time Jashua has hosted a backpack giveaway, building on last year’s success and for the first time, serving that special lemonade to those who swing by.

“It makes me very proud,” Jashua’s mother said. “I didn’t think that it would be as big as it has become. Oh gosh I don’t know even what to say. Words can’t describe how proud I am of him.”

Jashua says he only has one thing on his mind while he works.

“I wanted to do something to put a smile on their face.”

Jashua will have his back-to-school backpack giveaway on Sunday at Peavey Park in Enterprise.

