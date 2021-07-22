Advertisement

Health officials say fall sports could be impacted by Delta Variant

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are urging everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine now before we get into the fall season, when they anticipate the Delta Variant will spread even more.

UAB Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said outdoor events are safer than indoor events, but that doesn’t mean you cant catch the virus outside.

He said if you are packed into a football stadium, you can catch the virus from someone sitting behind or around you. He said when someone is cheering loudly, the infection particles can reach up to eight feet. Saag said unvaccinated people should wear a mask at the game the entire time and those who are vaccinated should wear one too when they are in a large crowd with mixed vaccination status.

Football season won’t kick off until early September, so Saag said now is the perfect time to get shot, to help have the most protection by the start of the season.

“We have four weeks to get vaccinated,” Saag said. “Lets do it now. There is plenty of vaccine, lots of places to go, arms are ready, lets go do it. Get ready for the season. That’s how you can do your pre-season preparation for football season.”

Dr. Saag said for unvaccinated kids playing youth sports, it’s important they wear a mask during the game, especially if they are playing with other unvaccinated kids.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Dothan won’t nix Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Entertainment district in downtown Enterprise
Entertainment district a go for downtown Enterprise

Latest News

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
John Thomas Uda, a Dothan man, faces over 50 charges including dozens of felony voyeurism...
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 22, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 22, 2021
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On