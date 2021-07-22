Advertisement

Ft. Benning holds Ranger Hall of Fame ceremony

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 delays hit pretty much all aspects of life. It delayed some Army Rangers induction into the hall of fame for a very long time. Wednesday, their time finally arrived.

Army Rangers lead the way gallantly, energetically and readily, their creed says, into the most hostile environments the world can offer. 16 rangers were chosen for the 2020 Hall of Fame class and they waited a long time for their recognition due to the pandemic.

“I’m going to have my wife here, sitting here right now. Then, I’ve got my son coming in from Detroit with his wife, his in-laws, and all our grandkids. I was a little in awe that I got selected,” said Retired Master Sergeant Richard Barela of Lexington, KY.

”I owe a great debt to my fellow rangers, leaders who were the best the army had to offer and who were worthy of emulation,” said Colonel Chaplain Steven Berry.

Master Sergeant Alan Buford, another honoree, credits Fort Benning for transforming his life. “I left Fort Benning with a sense of competence and confidence.”

Command Sergeant Major John Burns, who leaves in Seale, still works on post at Fort Benning as a specialist. “You know all of the people who have been inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame prior to you and those were your heroes growing up in regiment or growing up in the ARTB. They were always your heroes. So, when you become one of them, it’s a very humbling experience.”

The rich tradition of recognizing rangers who lead the way has returned. The 2021 class of the Ranger Hall of Fame was also inducted on Wednesday.

