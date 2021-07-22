Advertisement

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan hotel is shutting it’s doors due to COVID-19.

Country Inn and Suites is shutting down for at least 10 days due to the number of employees they have with COVID-19.

Guests at the hotel tell News 4, they were told they would need to check out by noon Thursday.

Signs on the doors of the hotel confirm they will be closing.

