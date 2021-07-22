Advertisement

Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself

John Thomas Uda also is charged with breaking into homes and rape.
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
John Thomas Uda booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -John Thomas Uda, a Dothan man, faces over 50 charges including dozens of felony voyeurism counts, some of which may have occurred at his place of employment.

Voyeurism is the act of photographing or video recording unsuspecting victims for the purpose of sexual gratification, per Alabama law.

Dothan police are expected to release specifics of charges Uda faces, including two burglary counts that possibly involve allegations that he broke into homes and took personal items belonging to his victims.

Uda, 27, is also charged with criminal surveillance, illegal possession of a credit card, and second-degree rape.

In all, he faces 60 charges.

Records show Uda previously lived in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Dothan won’t nix Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Entertainment district in downtown Enterprise
Entertainment district a go for downtown Enterprise
Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-22
Isolated showers and storms possible through the day
Aviation Industry Days
Fort Rucker gets glimpse of future in Aviation Industry Days
Aviation Industry Days
Fort Rucker gets glimpse of future in Aviation Industry Days
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Rehobeth Rebels
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Rehobeth Rebels