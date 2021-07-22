Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -John Thomas Uda, a Dothan man, faces over 50 charges including dozens of felony voyeurism counts, some of which may have occurred at his place of employment.

Voyeurism is the act of photographing or video recording unsuspecting victims for the purpose of sexual gratification, per Alabama law.

Dothan police are expected to release specifics of charges Uda faces, including two burglary counts that possibly involve allegations that he broke into homes and took personal items belonging to his victims.

Uda, 27, is also charged with criminal surveillance, illegal possession of a credit card, and second-degree rape.

In all, he faces 60 charges.

Records show Uda previously lived in Las Vegas, Nevada.

