Big jump to SEC for Bryan Harsin

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - New Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has spent the majority of his career at Boise State, now he’s jumping into the toughest conference in the country.

Is he prepared for what he’s about to face in the SEC? Not only on the field but also off the field on the recruiting trail.

“Everything I do, I want to win. So the preparation and all the things that go into that, it doesn’t matter if I’m at Capitol High School or I’m at Auburn and coaching the football team there, it all matters,” Harsin says. “What surrounds it is definitely different. There’s a lot more attention that goes into being the head coach at Auburn University.”

Harsin said he understands the rivalries in this conference and that that’s how he will be judged, and he’s excited about facing the best teams and coaches in the country. “As a competitor this is why you come to Auburn. This is why you want to be in the SEC,” Harsin said. “You want to play against the best. You’ve got the best talent, not just in football, but in any sport in the SEC.”

Star linebacker Owen Pappoe says he even tried to talk to his coach about the Iron Bowl and what he should expect. “He actually stopped me,” Pappoe said. “He said, “Look, man, we’re going to take things one at a time. Focus on going 1-0 every week, and when we get there, we’re going to deal with it.” ”

Another big difference Harsin has to deal with? The weather. But believe it or not he says he’s looking forward to the humidity. “I’ve been in 3 degree weather games where I have Vaseline on my face and I’m drinking chicken broth in between series,” Harsin said. “So I think I’m ready for the humidity”.

