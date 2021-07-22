2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Rehobeth Rebels

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Year one for Pate Harrison at Rehobeth high school turned out to be a successful one.

The Rebels finished 2020 with a 7-4 record and made the playoffs for the second straight season. First time Rehobeth has done that since making three straight trips to the postseason from 2001-2003.

2021 will provide a number of tests for the Rebels.

Rehobeth will be challenged on the road early on in the season with trips to Providence Christian and Andalusia. The Rebels will also look to replace both their quarterback and middle linebackers from last year’s team, but Harrison and company have some aces up their sleeve.

A powerful offensive line accompanied by running back Brandon Austin will play pivotal roles for the Rebels this season.

“In the trenches, since it starts there, I think that’s the advantage that we have because a lot of people have skill. A lot of people have guys that are going to get the ball but if you can’t get them the ball, it doesn’t matter,” said Harrison. “These guys really help us get confidence because we feel like we can hand the ball to Brandon behind Spencer and get three yards on every play, even if you know what is coming.”

Rehobeth opens the season with that road showdown with Providence Christian.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.