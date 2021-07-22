2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ashford Yellow Jackets enter year number two of the Robin Tyra era in 2021.

Ashford is coming off back-to-back 2-8 seasons, but the Yellow Jackets able to end last season strong with a big win over Northside Methodist. In the months since the season ended, Tyra has seen vast improvement from his team in not just the weight room but also their conditioning, as he believes those are two key components to win in Class 4A.

He hopes to see his team continue that progression throughout the year.

“You can see the needle bumping and everything so once that needles starts holding, now we’re better,” said Tyra. “We’ll get to where we’ll get that needle to hold, we’re going to be better. As far as excitement, just seeing that transformation from the defeated portion as opposed to I’m ready to battle a little bit now. Maintaining the battle now is where we have to get to.”

Ashford opens the season against Rehobeth on August 27.

