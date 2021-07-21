Advertisement

Walton County Sheriff’s Office to add new fire station to the northeast area

By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to expand its services in the community, as a new fire station will soon be placed in the Glendale and Gaskin area.

Members of the sheriff’s office and Fire and Rescue gathered on Wednesday for the unveiling of the new fire station sign.

According to the sheriff, adding this new station will help residents of not only Glendale but other surrounding communities in the northeast part of the county.

”The most singularly important thing is a higher quality of service that allows us to rescue quicker. But also to provide more services. It’s not just the speed of it. It’s the quality of the service we’re gonna be able to provide now,” Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. said. “It’s been much needed here, there needs to be a certain standard of care, and while we were already doing that from a standpoint of our ambulances and our fire department being really good. Having a place to work out of is critically important.”

Adkinson says the department is also adding another location in Choctaw Beach. Both will soon break ground and hopefully be completed by early 2022.

