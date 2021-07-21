Walton County crash leaves three seriously injured

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in DeFuniak Springs Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said around 5:45 p.m., a 33-year-old Defuniak Springs woman was driving a pickup truck on SR 85 near CR 147.

They said two people from Crestview, an 80-year-old female driver and an 89-year-old male passenger, were traveling in a sedan down the same road in the opposite direction.

The DeFuniak Springs driver reportedly crossed over the double yellow lines and hit the others head-on.

All three were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

