Troy University to offer new “flex” learning option for select campuses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Traditional classroom learning was drastically impacted by the pandemic, prompting many higher education institutions to make quick changes.

Those changes, though have inspired a new class format for Troy University students, which debuts this fall.

“Through interactions with faculty and students, we began to hear that we really needed to create additional instructional engagement in those distance platforms,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Troy University.

Dr. Tatum says that’s when the idea of high flex classes was born.

The university will start with a trial run of a handful of classes, scattered among the Montgomery, Phenix City, and Dothan campuses.

“Students can choose whether they want to attend class and they can do that when it’s convenient for them or when they need extra help from faculty. They can also can choose to watch the live video of the class as it happens and interact live from home,” Tatum said. “But if you can’t get there and you can’t watch it live, we’re going to record the lecture, and give you the chance to watch the lecture at a later time and then interact with the content of that lecture through an asynchronous platform, or an on-demand platform,”

Tatum says the university says the trial will help give faculty and students a chance to understand how the courses work, and to fix any problems that may arise.

The university then plans to add more flex options each term, which will eventually include students on the Troy Campus with the option.

Tatum tells WTVY that the flex option could be a possibility for all future classes on Troy’s campus.

“I think that as we talk about what’s going to happen and what higher education is going to look like in the future, I think it’s not a stretch for us to have that conversation that as we get into year two, year three of this format. In others, we wont offer in-class classes, and a separate online class, it’ll be one session. It’ll be a high-flex session. And then the student can choose how they want to interact with that content,” Tatum said.

Tatum says the only requirements for students taking these classes are a laptop or tablet, and an internet connection.

The flex format will be piloted by six classes starting in Term 1, which begins August 9th.

The following is a list of those trial flex classes being offered and the campus where they will be taught.

· ADE-3301-MTHA, Education Leadership and Motivation, Lee Ammons (Montgomery Campus)

· MSM-6645-DTHA, Continuous Improvement, Richard Voss (Dothan Campus)

· EDU-3308-DTHA, Integrated STEM, Donna Tharp (Dothan Campus)

· IR-6641-PTHA, Comparative Politics of Latin America, Alexis Henshaw (Phenix City Campus)

· ECO-4451-PTHA, Economics of Globalization, Jennings Byrd (Phenix City Campus)

· CS-4420-MTHA, Introduction to Database Systems, Imren Dinc (Montgomery Campus)

