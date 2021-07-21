Rain Chances Gradually Lower Toward The Weekend

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies will be partly cloudy, turning mostly clear overnight, with temperatures in the lower 70s. Thursday will bring a similar scenario with scattered showers again possible during the afternoon and highs back around 90. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures again falling to the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances drop toward the weekend with just isolated showers a possibility, as available moisture drops off slightly. High temperatures for the weekend will be reflective of almost seasonal norms, ranging from lower to middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, turning mostly clear late. Low near 73. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 90. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74° Winds Light W.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

