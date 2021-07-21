Advertisement

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker terminated

Police Captain Tim Hicks also fired at tonight’s meeting.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said after seeing how California law enforcement found a serial killer through genealogy, his department wanted to try the same with a 1999 double murder case.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker and Police Captain Tim Hicks were both terminated at tonight’s city council meeting.

Walker had been police chief for the last five and a half years.

The city council voted to go into executive session about nine minutes into their meeting to discuss the good name and character of an individual. After coming out of the session the two were terminated.

WTVY reached out to Mayor Mark Blankenship following the meeting. He confirmed the dismissal and said that he would make a statement about the decision at some point in the future.

