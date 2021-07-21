New park breaks ground in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Walton County community will soon receive a major new upgrade in the recreational department.

Several public officials gathered for the groundbreaking of Ghentsville Park, the first county park built in the city of Paxton.

This more than 90-acre park will include a number of different leisures for the community, such as basketball courts, a playground, restrooms, a walking trail with exercise stations and a dock, and even two large pavilions for parties and gatherings.

”This is a great asset for the community. We have a lot of families and it is a rural, but family-oriented small community. They can use the basketball courts, Paxton is legendary for basketball,” Ann Sexton, the Paxton Mayor, said.

“The land was donated about four years ago, about three years ago we started the process for the conceptual drawings for the park and organizing the financing,” Danny Glidewell, the Walton County Commissioner for District 2, said.

The Walton County Board of Commissioners approved a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) Funding agreement back in 2020 for the amount of $200,000 with DEP for the development of Ghentsville Park. Officials expect the park to be completed by the beginning of 2022.

The park will be located at 222 Clear Springs Road, Laurel Hill. The site is on the north side of Clear Springs Road, a little more than half a mile from Clear Springs Road/US 331 North intersection.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.