EPD investigating shooting as assault

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police say a shooting Wednesday night is an assault case, not a homicide.

Enterprise Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Executive Inn on Boll Weevil Circle Wednesday night around 11:00 PM.

The officers found a man that had been beaten and had a gunshot wound to the leg. EPD says witnesses claimed the man got into a fight with an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and then was released.

EPD says some on social media are calling the investigation a homicide case and that is wrong. It is being treated as an assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

