Entertainment district a go for downtown Enterprise

The city of Enterprise continues to build on its nickname as the City of Progress.

The council voted to designate downtown Enterprise as an entertainment district.

“The entertainment district is something we have been looking at for a few years now,” Erin Grantham, Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We didn’t meet the criteria before and now that we do. We’ve been working on that probably for about two years.”

City leaders have been hard at work recruiting businesses to meet the criteria needed.

“Having the Arts Alliance and the Main Street designated program was another part of that criteria for us to become designated for the entertainment district,” Grantham said.

A move that will be a gamechanger for the area.

“It is a great opportunity, not only for the existing business, but also it’s a great opportunity in recruiting business when we don’t have certain things in place, that’s a deterrent for some businesses,” Grantham added.

Current businesses are thrilled for the new experiences they will be able to give their customers.

“We’ll be able to tell all our customers to grab a beverage go ahead and head out,” said Craig Schauble, Co-owner of Sixtel Bottle and Growler House. “We focused on being cooperative with all the boutiques, restaurants, other bars downtown. So, enabling our customers to move around and get a chance to go shopping with a beverage, it’s very exciting and something brand new for Enterprise.”

Businesses anticipate being ready serving alcohol while customers shop sometime next week.

Businesses within the district will be Sixtels Bottle and Growler House, Corks and Cattle, The Rawls, Café Roma and Forge and Farm Brewing Company when they open.

