Employers need positions urgently filled at “Opportunity Tuesday”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thousands of jobs are available here in the Southeast region. To help employers fill those jobs the Dothan Career Center is hosting “Opportunity Tuesday.”

This job fair offers opportunity for those looking for work by offering on the spot interviews and chances to network while displaying a variety of job positions.

On Tuesday they hosted employers from YellaWood, Borden Dairy, Next Level Apparel and the City of Dothan.

Several of these companies and businesses are needing positions to be filled immediately, but these employers say they are experiencing the same challenge when it comes to hiring and that’s low application numbers.

“Well it seems like there is a lack of completing applications or interest in going to job fairs,” Laurie Thomas, Human Resources Business partner for Borden Dairy, said.

Borden Dairy has about 14 jobs available. Thomas said the company has gained a lot of business which leads to more volume.

“We need to get help as soon as possible,” Thomas said.

Borden Dairy is not alone. Next Level Apparel has about eight positions available.

“We’re facing challenges filling positions, but our biggest problem is retaining employees,” Marion Jackson, Next Level Apparel QC Supervisor, said.

Jackson said they are not sure why this is, but after working a day or two some employees simply do not return, leaving the team being forced to work exceedingly harder than they have too.

To apply for Next Level Apparel, applicants can go to the warehouse Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The next “Opportunity Tuesday” will be July 27 from 10 a-m to 2 p-m. Holmes Correctional Facility, Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center and Townsend Building Supply will be there.

The job fair is free and open to all jobseekers.

