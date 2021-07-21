Dothan won’t nix Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s visit to Dothan this week is still on though other places have canceled her appearances because of her extremist conservative views.

“I always have concerns when someone comes into the city who may be divisive,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said Tuesday when asked about Greene’s visit.

However, he points out that state Republican women who booked the civic center for Friday’s event have met all qualifications.

Greene is polarizing and her rhetoric has landed her in hot water more than once, even among fellow Republicans.

On Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee upheld a $500 fine levied against her for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.

Also, this week Twitter suspended her account because the social media giant said she spread misinformation about coronavirus and, last month, Greene likened coronavirus mask rules to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. She apologized for that comment.

“Some people just haven’t got practical common sense,” Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey said of Greene.

Though he believes her views are overly radical, Dorsey also believes she has every right to spread that message in Dothan. “We’re all entitled to our freedom of speech,” he told News 4.

In recent days, three California venues have not seen it that way and canceled events featuring Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) amid public outcries.

There will be less opposition in Dothan—Saliba said he has received few complaints—a conservative stronghold in Republican dominated Alabama.

Even if the city wanted to cancel Greene’s appearance it would be difficult because the city has no content policy for the civic center. Saliba said commissioners may want to consider one but believes it would be more related to concerts and other entertainment events than political views.

As of Tuesday afternoon, less than 100 tickets had been sold for Greene’s event, though Dothan Performing Arts Director Marshall Perry predicts sales will pick up.

Tickets, first priced at $100 each, have been reduced to $50.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

