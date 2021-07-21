Dale County Republican Committee makes donation to Wilbur Jackson Mural Project

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Work is almost complete on the City of Ozark’s Wilbur Jackson mural. And after a unanimous vote the Dale County Republican Committee decided to make a donation to help with this project.

“We enjoy the fact that this is something that is bringing our community together and we love the fact that a hometown hero is being honored,” said Pam Carroll - Public Relations Chairman for Dale County Republican Committee.

Wednesday they presented a check for five hundred dollars.

“The total cost on the mural was 45,800 dollars roughly and of course there’s some other expensive gone into that too we had to pay postage and printing and we are doing some lighting to so you will be able to see it at night,” said Mark Blankenship – City of Ozark Mayor.

Honoring a hometown hero, and one word to describe Wilbur and how he feels regarding this is humble.

“Well, it’s also been that way with Ozark, and I was telling them earlier that I appreciate what they did because it didn’t have to be done and I would’ve still been fine, but they did it and I’m very appreciative of it and I know a lot of people have put a lot of work into it,” said Wilbur Jackson – Ozark Hometown Hero.

Standing as a historical role in the Ozark community, Wilbur says he hopes those that see it take one simple thing from it.

“He did it his picture is up there he had done something 50 years ago that hadn’t been done before and I hope that they take away from it that if he can do it so can I and if that happens to just one or two of the guys or young ladies that walk by there and see it then I’m satisfied,” said Jackson.

While the community has watched the progress of this project, Jackson has yet to see his mural. But he is ready to bring the family out and see the end results for himself.

“I think I’ll feel good I’ll feel proud my daughter will be able to look at it I’ll bring my wife down for her to look at it and of course my siblings my two sisters they’ll be able to see it relatives friends so it’s going to be a good feeling and everything that I’m getting right now all of the feedback that I’m getting from people on the street they are all saying how good it looks and that makes me feel good,” said Jackson.

The city has plans for at least three more murals.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.