Carroll High School representing the school and state at Boys Nation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He is looked at as a leader not only on the football and track fields but also in the hallways. Now, Carroll High School Senior, Riley Jordan, is using his leadership to represent the school and the state of Alabama as a senator for Boys Nation.

“Riley is one of those kids that if you’re walking down the hallway if the adult doesn’t initiate the conversation or greeting riley does and that says a lot about him,” said Andrea Maness – Carroll High School Principal.

After being recommended by his teachers, Riley set off to boy state.

“They bring different speakers in whether it’s senators or just leaders in the world today and they teach us what it truly means to be a leader and how to set the foundation for the success of Alabama as we go into our futures,” Riley Jordan – Carroll HS Senior, Elected Boy State Lt. Governor.

But it was his accomplishment there that Riley did not expect.

“So, at first I was a little skeptical going in because it was just 500 boys that I never met and so getting there I had to like talk with them, and they really like me, and I liked them, and I made a lot of friendships and they encouraged me to go for Lieutenant Governor,” said Jordan.

After lots of campaigning and debates, Riley beat out 500 other boys to be elected as lieutenant governor. With plans of studying law at the University of Alabama after graduation, this experience has truly set Riley up for his future.

“They had one thing called law school and in law school they taught us everything it meant to be a lawyer and the different years and how to get into law school and how to study for law school and how to be successful, so they set that foundation for you and they had different interest groups to show you what being in the real world was like,” said Jordan.

Crediting his achievement to those that have shaped him into the leader he is today.

“It showed me that what my teachers had been teaching me Ms. Maness, Coach Plott everyone that’s been affecting my life my mom my dad it showed that they truly have shined through me to show me what it truly means to be a leader and a successful student with not only athletics but academics,” said Jordan.

The opportunity also helped him to develop new friendships.

“We called ourselves the three amigos the three musketeers so we kind of hung out all together and they really helped me with my campaign, and i just wanted to give Trevor. Trevor Woodham I just wanted to give him a shoutout,” said Jordan.

But Riley says his biggest take away from his time at Boy State is this..

“There’s more than just asking people for something it’s more about building the relationships with people and getting the true key values from people to be successful in the world.”

Riley’s next step is Washington DC for Boys Nation. He will head to Boys Nation on Thursday and will be there until July 30th.

