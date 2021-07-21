Campbellton Volunteer Fire Department seeks more resources for equipment

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more than 100 runs, the Campbellton Volunteer Fire Department is on track to make more runs this year than ever before.

Many of the runs they make do not include structure fires, but often pertain to vehicles. U.S. 231 runs straight through Campbellton, and 13,000 vehicles pass through the town on average each day.

Fire department leaders went before the Jackson County Commissioners last week to ask for more money to make sure their equipment can handle all these runs. If they receive the funds, the fire department will buy new tanks, suits and other necessities.

