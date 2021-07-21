Advertisement

Campbellton Volunteer Fire Department seeks more resources for equipment

The Campbellton Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled to have a record year, and their...
The Campbellton Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled to have a record year, and their equipment needs to be able to get them through.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more than 100 runs, the Campbellton Volunteer Fire Department is on track to make more runs this year than ever before.

Many of the runs they make do not include structure fires, but often pertain to vehicles. U.S. 231 runs straight through Campbellton, and 13,000 vehicles pass through the town on average each day.

Fire department leaders went before the Jackson County Commissioners last week to ask for more money to make sure their equipment can handle all these runs. If they receive the funds, the fire department will buy new tanks, suits and other necessities.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
Several roads around the Houston County Courthouse were closed this morning due to a bomb threat.
Bomb threat closes Houston County Courthouse
Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident
HSAA and HSAU looking to hire
Wiregrass industrial plant looking to make more than 100 hires this week

Latest News

Entertainment district in downtown Enterprise
Entertainment district a go for downtown Enterprise
Entertainment district in downtown Enterprise
Entertainment district a go for downtown Enterprise
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said after seeing how California law enforcement found a...
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker terminated
The Dothan Career Center hosts second “Opportunity Tuesday."
Employers need positions urgently filled at “Opportunity Tuesday”