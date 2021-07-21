Afternoon showers and storms

SYNOPSIS – A few scattered showers already moving in this morning, that trend will continue through the afternoon today. Temperatures will only make it into the middle to upper 80s for highs. Decent rain chances will stick around through Friday, but by the weekend we start to dry out a little and it looks like things will really start to heat up as we head into the start of the next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds SW 5 mph 60%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.