Abbeville Police Dept collecting school supplies for students

APD school supply drive
APD school supply drive(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - We know that buying school supplies can be a burden for some parents. To help provide some relief, the Abbeville Police Department is holding a school supply drive for students.

For the next few weeks, the department is collecting items for the Henry County School system, as a well as Abbeville Christian Academy.

Chief Eric Blankenship says the most needed items include pencils, paper, and notebooks. A drop box has been placed inside the city hall for those items.

“We figured we’d just come together as a police department, try to help the community out. I know I’ve lived through the days of having three kids go through elementary school at the same time. That school supply list is unbearable sometimes,” Chief Blankenship said.

Blankenship says the department won’t accept cash donations, but gift cards can be purchased to help provide supplies. If someone has a gift card donation, it can be dropped off at the front desk.

The Henry County Schools are set to begin August 6th.

