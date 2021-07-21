2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Christian Eagles

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kenny Keith and his Eagles squad coming off yet another playoff appearance a season ago, making it their 4th straight.

Despite the playoff berth, the 2020 season was not up to Providence’s standards finishing the year 4-7.

This year could present some challenges as well for the Eagles.

Along with a tough schedule, the Eagles have just two seniors on the team, which means the younger guys on this team will need to step up.

“We’re going to work into our practice schedules snack time and nap breaks,” said Keith. “I mean that’s how young we are. I got some good young kids. Some good leadership out of my junior class. It’s going to be interesting to see how we do. We just really need to get some experience and the best way to do that is to play. We’ll know more after the first game or two.”

The Eagles open the season at home against the Rehobeth Rebels.

