2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston Academy Raiders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Raiders enter the 2021 season with high expectations, but also a lot of unknown.

After three years with the team, Jamie Riggs has stepped aside as head coach and now former assistant coach Eddie Brundidge will lead the program.

After early success last season, the Raiders would drop five straight before picking a win late in the season to wrap up the year 3-7.

Normally with a new coach, a whole new system is implemented for the upcoming season, but Brundidge says his familiarity with the team has made for an easy transition for him and the players.

“It makes a world of difference,” said Brundidge. “I think that was one of the reasons why the transition has been so well. Not only for myself but for the administration. I can’t thank Dr. Phillips enough for giving me this opportunity. One of the main things he mentioned was he didn’t have to go through the interview process of going through candidates when I’ve been on the job. He’s seen the work that I’ve done the past few year which really made me feel good.”

