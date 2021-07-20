Wiregrass Public Safety Center wraps up police portion of their academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those interested in public safety now have the resources to learn if it’s the right career path for them. The Dothan Junior Police Academy runs teens through real world scenarios in the public safety fields.

A two-week program offered out of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center gives teens the opportunity to learn what it’s like to be a Policeman or a Firefighter.

Jason Wright, the Executive Director of Wiregrass Public Safety Center said, “We want to use this facility not only to showcase what we do here, the capabilities of it, and to find out if these kids really and truly want to be a public servant.”

Anything a police officer sees on the job, they’ve experienced this week.

Wright said, “They’ve learned firearm safety, crime scene processing, patrol scenarios, use of force scenarios report writing.”

They also got to discuss potential next steps for those who want to further their career.

“We took these students to the com-center and to the jail they can start in those departments at age 19 they can’t become a police officer until 21,” Wright said.

The program is offered for free to those selected.

Wright said, “We’re pushing them to limits, it’s very tough it’s not easy, this isn’t a daycare this is a hands on, into the weeds program and these kids have enjoyed it.”

Tyler Ball, a participant in the academy said, “It’s a great experience you know, it gives you a good insight on what police go through on a day to day basis.”

Finding out who has what it takes.

Wright said, “Public safety is a calling you don’t just back into that position, you don’t fall into it it’s for people who are really wanting to serve the community and to give back and that’s what we are using this academy to do.”

The program continues July 23rd when they explore firefighting.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.