Rain Sticking Around

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Slight chance of rain throughout the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy day Wednesday. Numerous showers tomorrow mainly starting in the early afternoon and lasting through the early evening hours. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the week.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light & Variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 60% chance of rain.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated shower and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

