Rain Sticking Around

SYNOPSIS – Slight chance of rain throughout the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy day Wednesday. Numerous showers tomorrow mainly starting in the early afternoon and lasting through the early evening hours. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the week.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light & Variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 60% chance of rain.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated shower and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.