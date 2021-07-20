Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man has been arrested on numerous charges including human trafficking according to Dale County investigators.

Clarence Metcalf was arrested Monday after two search warrants were executed based on a complaint filed with the sheriff’s office last week. Investigators began looking into the complaint which led to the warrants being issued and arrest.

Metcalf is charged with two counts of 1st degree human trafficking, 1st degree sodomy and 1st degree sexual abuse. He was booked into the Dale County Jail at 9:42 p.m. Monday night.

