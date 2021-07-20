More showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – Areas of some patchy fog to start the day off, another afternoon of showers and storms ahead of us. Temperatures today will only reach the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will stick around for the rest of the work week but will slowly drop as we head towards the weekend. That’s when temperatures will rebound back into the lower 90s for afternoon highs.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

