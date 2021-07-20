Ivey, lawmakers to discuss prison funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) understands that prison funding is not popular with most taxpayers. However, he also understands the state has little choice but to spend many millions to improve its corrections system.

That is why Clouse, House budget committee chairman, will advocate for a special session to fund new prison construction when he and other legislative leaders meet with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday.

“We haven’t had a new (prison) built in at least 33 years,” Clouse told News 4.

The U.S. Department of Justice has released scathing reports about Alabama’s prison conditions, calling them deadly, dangerous, outdated, and corrupt. DOJ has also threatened to assume control if the state does not improve its lockups.

“We can’t let the federal government come in here and take over the prisons because their solution is just to unlock the doors,” Clouse said.

The state has been grappling with prison problems for decades but, in recent years, lawmakers have come close to approving construction of new mega prisons, but those efforts fell short.

This year, Ivey attempted to have private companies construct prisons then lease them to the state, but her effort also failed.

Clouse predicts that if the governor calls lawmakers back into session they would approve prison funding. He believes most of his colleagues understand the safety issue has become dire.

A bond issue would likely fund construction, but Clouse hopes a portion of American Rescue Act funds from the federal government can also be earmarked to resolving prison issues.

Others planning to meet with Governor Ivey include House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Senate Pro Temp Greg Reed.

