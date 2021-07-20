Advertisement

Geneva City Council to vote on speed limit ordinance

This ordinance will adjust speed limits and post speed limit signs on several city streets if passed,
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another ordinance up for discussion in the city of Geneva, this time to lower the speed limit on several city streets.

On Monday night Geneva City Council members had a first reading of this ordinance, proposing to lower the speed limit of about a dozen streets from 25 miles per hour down to 15. Speed bumps have also been requested for some areas.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes said several of these street’s speed limits have been abused and they want to change that.

“We just want people to slow down and obey the speed limits,” Mayor Hayes said. “We are all guilty of doing it, but these areas are vital because we do have children in the area so slow it down.”

If passed, the consequences of speeding under this ordinance is a 20 dollar ticket and can go up to 500 dollars. Mayor Hayes said ultimately it will be up to the judge.

Most of the streets in consideration surround schools. Mayor Hayes said this ordinance is mostly for safety purposes for students and drivers.

Council members will have a workshop to discuss the ordinance further and will possibly vote on it next meeting.

Streets in consideration are listed below.

North Glenn Street: From East Maple Avenue to East Campbell Avenue

North Azalea Street: From West Maple Avenue to West College Street

North Woodland: From West Meadow Avenue to West Benson Avenue

West Mulkey Avenue: From South Trinity Street to the end of West Mulkey Avenue

North Pleasant Street: From Trinity Street to West Purvis

East Westville Avenue: From South Merritt Street to Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park

River Street: From East Westville Avenue to End of River Street

West Meadow Avenue: From West Maple Avenue to North Glendale Street

West College Street: From West Maple Avenue to North Trinity Street

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
Several roads around the Houston County Courthouse were closed this morning due to a bomb threat.
Bomb threat closes Houston County Courthouse
Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID
HSAA and HSAU looking to hire
Wiregrass industrial plant looking to make more than 100 hires this week

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 562K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Speed limit
WTVY - Geneva City Council to vote on speed limit ordinance
Getting hands on experience
Wiregrass Public Safety Center wraps up police portion of their academy
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-20
More showers and storms today