Geneva City Council to vote on speed limit ordinance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another ordinance up for discussion in the city of Geneva, this time to lower the speed limit on several city streets.

On Monday night Geneva City Council members had a first reading of this ordinance, proposing to lower the speed limit of about a dozen streets from 25 miles per hour down to 15. Speed bumps have also been requested for some areas.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes said several of these street’s speed limits have been abused and they want to change that.

“We just want people to slow down and obey the speed limits,” Mayor Hayes said. “We are all guilty of doing it, but these areas are vital because we do have children in the area so slow it down.”

If passed, the consequences of speeding under this ordinance is a 20 dollar ticket and can go up to 500 dollars. Mayor Hayes said ultimately it will be up to the judge.

Most of the streets in consideration surround schools. Mayor Hayes said this ordinance is mostly for safety purposes for students and drivers.

Council members will have a workshop to discuss the ordinance further and will possibly vote on it next meeting.

Streets in consideration are listed below.

North Glenn Street: From East Maple Avenue to East Campbell Avenue

North Azalea Street: From West Maple Avenue to West College Street

North Woodland: From West Meadow Avenue to West Benson Avenue

West Mulkey Avenue: From South Trinity Street to the end of West Mulkey Avenue

North Pleasant Street: From Trinity Street to West Purvis

East Westville Avenue: From South Merritt Street to Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park

River Street: From East Westville Avenue to End of River Street

West Meadow Avenue: From West Maple Avenue to North Glendale Street

West College Street: From West Maple Avenue to North Trinity Street

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.