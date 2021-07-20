Advertisement

Abbeville council reaffirms vote to move dispatch to Headland temporarily

Abbeville city council
Abbeville city council(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the second time in two weeks, the Abbeville city council there has unanimously approved moving their 911 dispatching to Headland. According to sources, the plan would involve a one year contract.

The council voted on the same issue at their last meeting but it was declared void due to a technicality.

Several city, county and law enforcement officials have disagreed on where to put the dispatch center.

Henry County Commissioners voted 4-1 last week to also move their dispatch to Headland, as long as the Abbeville council reaffirmed their decision. Commission chairman David Money recently told WTVY that moving the dispatch to Headland could save the county’s taxpayers more than $150,000.

Commissioners have been looking at a plan to purchase 30 acres of land on US-431 for the future home of a unified dispatch center.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
Several roads around the Houston County Courthouse were closed this morning due to a bomb threat.
Bomb threat closes Houston County Courthouse
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Chase Lewis Coaching
Ashford basketball coach Chase Lewis steps down

Latest News

Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark discusses prison issues with News 4 in July, 2021.
Ivey, lawmakers to discuss prison funding
Alabama prison file photo.
Clouse on new prisons
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dothan Wolves
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dothan Wolves
HSAA and HSAU looking to hire
Wiregrass industrial plant looking to make more than 100 hires this week