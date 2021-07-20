Abbeville council reaffirms vote to move dispatch to Headland temporarily

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the second time in two weeks, the Abbeville city council there has unanimously approved moving their 911 dispatching to Headland. According to sources, the plan would involve a one year contract.

The council voted on the same issue at their last meeting but it was declared void due to a technicality.

Several city, county and law enforcement officials have disagreed on where to put the dispatch center.

Henry County Commissioners voted 4-1 last week to also move their dispatch to Headland, as long as the Abbeville council reaffirmed their decision. Commission chairman David Money recently told WTVY that moving the dispatch to Headland could save the county’s taxpayers more than $150,000.

Commissioners have been looking at a plan to purchase 30 acres of land on US-431 for the future home of a unified dispatch center.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

