2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Northside Methodist Knights

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Northside Methodist Knights made the leap from being a part of the AISA to joining the AHSAA in 2020.

NMA started the season strong opening with a 21-point road win over Houston County, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing from there.

The Knights hit a rough patch after the season opening win before picking up the pace in the middle of the season to win four straight, ending the year with a 5-6 record.

With a strong core of starters returning, new Northside head coach Toby Greene is confident in his teams potential to build off last years success.

“We want to keep building. We want to keep going forward,” said Greene. “Coach Hurst did a great job of getting the program going in the right direction going into the Athletic Association. We just want to build off that and continue some of the things they did. We want to improve on defense. We’ve made some little changes to try and get a little more physical. Our slogan is kind of ‘tough people win’ and that goes a long way mentally and physically as well in football, but I feel good about where we’re going. We’ve got a good mix of veterans. Got a good mix of young guys coming in and I think we’re on solid ground.”

Northside opens the season at home against Houston County.

