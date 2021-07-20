Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dothan Wolves

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a promising first year in 2019, the Dothan Wolves took a step back in 2020. Just two wins on the season and finishing well off the pace in Class 7A Region 2.

The Wolves started the year 0-4, all losses to quality opponents, before capturing their first win against Jeff Davis.

Heading into the upcoming season, head coach Smitty Grider says the team is hitting the reset button in search of a fresh start and in hopes finding that same success that team saw in 2019.

“We need to get off to a good start early,” said Grider. “We need to have some success early and find that confidence level we had two years ago. Our confidence took a beating last year. We lost some games we thought going into the season we should have won, so we need to get off to a good start early. We’re very inexperienced. We’ve got some talented young players and we’ve got some older guys that are starting for the first time.”

Dothan will begin the season in Montgomery against Bob Jones High School.

