Wiregrass industrial plant looking to make more than 100 hires this week

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

A Wiregrass industrial plant is looking to hire a 6th of its workforce this week.

HSAA and HSAU are looking to hire more than 100 new employees for each of their plants.

The interviews are being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

They are hiring for all positions with opportunity for advancement.

No previous experience is needed as they offer on-the-job training.

“A lot of our process here is manual, and it requires manpower,” said Tonya Dyer, Human Resources Manager for HSAA/HSAU. “Without employees, we won’t be able to meet our goals.”

A form of ID will be required at the job fair.

