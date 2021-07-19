Wiregrass industrial plant looking to make more than 100 hires this week

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

A Wiregrass industrial plant is looking to hire a 6th of its workforce this week.

HSAA and HSAU are looking to hire more than 100 new employees for each of their plants.

The interviews are being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

They are hiring for all positions with opportunity for advancement.

No previous experience is needed as they offer on-the-job training.

“A lot of our process here is manual, and it requires manpower,” said Tonya Dyer, Human Resources Manager for HSAA/HSAU. “Without employees, we won’t be able to meet our goals.”

A form of ID will be required at the job fair.

