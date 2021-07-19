Vehicle collides with power line pole in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m Saturday night, a call was received about a vehicle believed to have crashed into a pole near Lakepoint Road and Nortek Boulevard.

Authorities say the vehicle lost control and rolled over.

West Florida electric arrived on the scene where powerlines were smoking and turned off power so it didn’t catch fire.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

