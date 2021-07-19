Advertisement

Vehicle collides with power line pole in Jackson County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m Saturday night, a call was received about a vehicle believed to have crashed into a pole near Lakepoint Road and Nortek Boulevard.

Authorities say the vehicle lost control and rolled over.

West Florida electric arrived on the scene where powerlines were smoking and turned off power so it didn’t catch fire.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident
Chase Lewis Coaching
Ashford basketball coach Chase Lewis steps down
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
Delta cases in Alabama have significantly increased since last week, the state is now up to 122...
Alabama Delta variant cases double since last week

Latest News

Generic Breaking News image
Bomb threat closes Houston County Courthouse
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-19
Rain and storms this afternoon
Health leaders encourage masks in schools even if they are not required
Rising 9th graders will be recruited next spring from Hale, Pickens, and other rural county...
University of Alabama awarded money to diversify nursing program
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
What to do if a loved one goes missing in a foreign country