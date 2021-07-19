World’s Longest Yard Sale (DeKalb Tourism)

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - For those wanting to get the most out of those last few weeks of summer, check out the shop ‘til you drop experience taking place next month in Northeast Alabama. Set for August 5-8, 2021, the annual World’s Longest Yard Sale, a once-a-year, 690-mile shopping trip, brings thousands of bargain hunters and treasure seekers to the scenic Lookout Mountain region for the ultimate yard sale experience.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale offers everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture, and dishware to local fresh produce and homemade jams and jellies as well as food vendors and live entertainment. The annual event is also known as the 127 Yard Sale and many shoppers begin the 690-mile journey in Northeast Alabama, taking the scenic Lookout Mountain Parkway from Gadsden to Chattanooga and following Highway 127 all the way north to Addison, Michigan. It is estimated to be more than 1,000 vendors in Alabama alone. Vendors are typically up and running by 8 a.m. and operate until late in the evening each day of the event.

Created to get travelers off the interstate and into towns and communities located off the beaten path, the World’s Longest Yard Sale takes visitors on a shopping excursion through some of the country’s most scenic areas. The 93-mile Lookout Mountain Parkway has been touted “A Must See” by Reader’s Digest, the National Geographic, and Southern Living magazines, providing a beautiful backdrop to the thousands of roadside sales.

Along with shopping, treasure hunting and bargaining, there is plenty of sightseeing to do on Lookout Mountain. Along the Lookout Mountain Parkway, visitors are treated to waterfalls, canyons, scenic brow vistas, unique towns and villages, state and national parks and preserves as well as a variety of restaurants and lodging that is easy on the wallet.

Shoppers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen and to bring plenty of water. For more information on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, visit https://visitlookoutmountain.com/worlds-longest-yard-sale/ or call DeKalb Tourism at 888.805.4740. To plan a scenic trip around the event, visit https://visitlookoutmountain.com/visit/.

