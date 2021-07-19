Rain Tuesday Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Chance of rain staying in the picture through the early overnight hours. Mostly cloudy night and start to the day Tuesday. Numerous showers Tuesday mainly in the later afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the week.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 60% chance of rain.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, numerous shower and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

