Rain and storms this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Mild start to the morning, rain will return as we head into the afternoon and evening hours tonight. Today’s highs will top out in the upper 80s. The chance of rain sticks with us overnight tonight before we get a break tomorrow morning and another chance tomorrow afternoon. The chance of rain will drop as we head deeper into the work week and towards next weekend which will also allow our afternoon highs to rebound into the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT –Rain continues. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

