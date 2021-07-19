Okaloosa County Officials investigating apparent drowning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to deputies, it took place around 8 a.m Sunday morning.

OCSO officials say witnesses informed them of the victim, a 40-year-old man who had been swimming alone near the boardwalk at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Witnesses told officials they had noticed the man was no longer in their line of sight. A man then swam out to check on him and pulled him ashore.

The sheriff’s office says the individual was rushed to For Walton Beach Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

