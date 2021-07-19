Advertisement

Okaloosa County Officials investigating apparent drowning

Okaloosa County Officials investigating apparent drowning
Okaloosa County Officials investigating apparent drowning(Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to deputies, it took place around 8 a.m Sunday morning.

OCSO officials say witnesses informed them of the victim, a 40-year-old man who had been swimming alone near the boardwalk at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Witnesses told officials they had noticed the man was no longer in their line of sight. A man then swam out to check on him and pulled him ashore.

The sheriff’s office says the individual was rushed to For Walton Beach Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton (Source: WTVM)
Midland City juvenile killed in Sunday morning car accident
Chase Lewis Coaching
Ashford basketball coach Chase Lewis steps down
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Delta cases in Alabama have significantly increased since last week, the state is now up to 122...
Alabama Delta variant cases double since last week
Southeast Health
Alabama COVID hospitalizations increase

Latest News

Booking photo of Dama Nell Clark from Houston County Jail.
Sex, drugs, plea in murder case
Heat exhaustion is caused by exposure to high temperatures, particularly when combined with...
Panama City Beach officials remind everyone to stay safe in the sun this summer
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 557K positive COVID cases as delta variant increases
Meteorologist Emily Acton July 18th
Meteorologist Emily Acton July 18th