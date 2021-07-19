Advertisement

Important dates for Dothan’s Municipal Election

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s Municipal election is only weeks away and there are some important dates voters need to keep in mind.

JULY 19: Last day to register to vote or update voter registration information for the August 3rd election.

Visit https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes or contact your county’s Board of Registrars office:

  • Houston County Board of Registrars, 462 N Oates Street, Dothan, (334) 677-4776
  • Dale County Board of Registrars, 100 E Court Square Number 1, Ozark, (334) 774-9038
  • Henry County Board of Registrars, 101 Court Square, Abbeville, (334) 585-6080

JULY 27: Last day an absentee voter may return an application for an absentee ballot to the city clerk’s office by mail.

JULY 29: Last day an absentee voter may hand-deliver application for an absentee ballot to the city clerk’s office.

AUGUST 2: The deadline for absentee ballots returned by hand-delivery to the city clerk’s office is 5:00 p.m. on August 2nd.

AUGUST 3: The deadline for absentee ballots returned by mail is noon on August 3rd.

AUGUST 3: ELECTION DAY – Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

AUGUST 10: Board of City Commissioners to canvass election results.

OCTOBER 4: Newly elected municipal officials take office.

