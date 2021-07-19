Grocery store owners honored for supporting Wiregrass veterans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local business owner and his family received an unexpected surprise Monday afternoon for their efforts in helping veterans throughout the Wiregrass community.

Shur Value Foods store owner Jai Freeman was presented a Soaring Eagle of Excellence Award by Alabama’s Disabled American Veterans group..

The organization says the family always steps up to help during fundraisers and other events that benefit local veterans’ needs. Organizers say this is a rare opportunity, because the group rarely gives the eagle awards out to civilians.

“Anytime we need anything, you know whether its short-term or long-term, Jai and his family are always there for us. Which is unusual,” said Arthur Miller, a past department commander of Disabled American Veterans.

“It’s a huge honor for me. We try everyday, we take care of people. But these guys that are giving me this award, they’re great,” said Jai Freeman of Shur Value Foods.

The DAV also presented Freeman family members with an Alabama Clay Angel.

Others who have received the eagle award include Jerome Jackson at 95.5 WTVY.

