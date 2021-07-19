Advertisement

FHP cracks down on speeding with “Operation Southern Shield”

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to crack down on speeding this week.

Operation Southern Shield began today and runs through Saturday.

A spokesperson with FHP said July is a month they see increased speeds on roadways.

“We’re absolutely pushing the message for people to slow down and buckle up so they have a safe journey from point A to point B,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan with FHP Troop B.

Four other southern states are also participating in the initiative, including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Troopers said they are concerned about the upward trend in speeding over the past year.

“We are showing speeding violations issued for 50 miles an hour and over the limit increasing year to year since 2012,” said William Tierney, Troop Commander for Troop B.

Troopers said they are focusing their attention on high density traffic corridors like I-75 and I-10.

