Dozens gather at the Florida State Capitol to garner awareness for Cuba

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a fight to create awareness, dozens gathered at the Florida State Capitol for what they call atrocities happening in Cuba.

Those at the capitols say they hope to be a voice for their friends and loves ones just 90 miles from the edge of Florida.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Cuba, Cuban Americans here in Tallahassee wanted to do whatever they could to bring awareness.

“Show support for what’s going on in Cuba, here in Tallahassee. Even though we are a little further away from Miami, we do have a presence here and I wanted to show some support,” said protest organizer Desiree Wright.

One protester said that she traveled to the U.S. from Cuba when she was six and she wouldn’t be doing her family justice if she didn’t try to use her voice.

“We need to make people aware that Cuba needs to be free and that the freedom that we’re enjoying here, they deserve it as well,” said Priscila Roman. “The oppression over there, the communism. It’s painful to see, it’s painful to watch.”

Their goal is to spread the word to as many people as possible to garner help.

“Not a lot of people who are outside of Florida are really quite aware of what’s happening in Cuba or really what communism looks like in real life and it’s important to talk about it,” explained Wright. “To spread awareness on social media and have a conversations with friends about it.”

“It’s not just something that you should just post once on your Instagram feed and never again. People need to talk about this because this is an issue that is real and it is happening right now,” said Sabrina Roman.

The group asking the U.S. to take action and save the citizens of Cuba.

“We need to see actions and decisions that are going to reciprocate freedom and the bringing down of the communism that exists in Cuba,” exclaimed Marcus Roman. “America has always stood for freedom and fought for freedom and that’s what we want.”

Fighting to be a voice for the voiceless.

Wright says she has also started a petition to provoke Proclamation 6867 to allow Americans to travel to aid Cubans and has close to five hundred signatures which they hope they can get to president Biden.

